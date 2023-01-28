Police body camera footage shows Paul Pelosi (right) fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack at his San Francisco home in October 2022. Photo: San Francisco Police Department via AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

Dramatic video shows hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi

  • Body camera footage shows the victim and suspect David DePape both clutching the weapon as officers rush in
  • A surveillance video also shows the attacker smashing a glass window to enter the couple’s San Francisco home

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:29am, 28 Jan, 2023

