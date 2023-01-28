Police body camera footage shows Paul Pelosi (right) fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack at his San Francisco home in October 2022. Photo: San Francisco Police Department via AP
Dramatic video shows hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi
- Body camera footage shows the victim and suspect David DePape both clutching the weapon as officers rush in
- A surveillance video also shows the attacker smashing a glass window to enter the couple’s San Francisco home
Police body camera footage shows Paul Pelosi (right) fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack at his San Francisco home in October 2022. Photo: San Francisco Police Department via AP