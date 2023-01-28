Tyre Nichols on the ground during a brutal attack by five police officers in Memphis on January 7. Photo: City of Memphis via AP
Memphis releases video of Tyre Nichols’ deadly beating by police officers
- Memphis police released footage of five black officers beating Nichols on January 7, who died three days later after being stopped on suspicion of reckless driving
- President Biden said he was ‘outraged’ after seeing the video and appealed for calm as several US cities braced for protests against police brutality
Tyre Nichols on the ground during a brutal attack by five police officers in Memphis on January 7. Photo: City of Memphis via AP