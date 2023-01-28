A Taiwanese soldier takes part in a military exercise on on the Kinmen islands. File photo: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence/AFP
Senior US air force general warns of possible war with China by 2025
- Air Mobility Command chief Mike Minihan said the main goal should be to deter ‘and, if required, defeat’ Beijing
- He also called on his commanders to go to the firing range, ‘fire a clip’ into a target and ‘aim for the head’
