A Taiwanese soldier takes part in a military exercise on on the Kinmen islands. File photo: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence/AFP
A Taiwanese soldier takes part in a military exercise on on the Kinmen islands. File photo: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence/AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Senior US air force general warns of possible war with China by 2025

  • Air Mobility Command chief Mike Minihan said the main goal should be to deter ‘and, if required, defeat’ Beijing
  • He also called on his commanders to go to the firing range, ‘fire a clip’ into a target and ‘aim for the head’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:21am, 28 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taiwanese soldier takes part in a military exercise on on the Kinmen islands. File photo: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence/AFP
A Taiwanese soldier takes part in a military exercise on on the Kinmen islands. File photo: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE