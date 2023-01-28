Actress Andrea Riseborough. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Actress Andrea Riseborough. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Academy launches probe after Andrea Riseborough’s surprise Oscars nomination for To Leslie

  • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it is conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees to ‘ensure that no guidelines were violated’
  • Best Actress nominee Riseborough, who plays a Texas single mother struggling with alcoholism, beat out presumed front runners Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:00pm, 28 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Actress Andrea Riseborough. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Actress Andrea Riseborough. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE