Officers lift police tape for an investigator after an early morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded on Saturday in the Beverly Crest neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Photo: AFP
Three shot dead at party at luxury home near Beverly Hills, Los Angeles
- Police found three people dead in a vehicle parked outside the house. Four others were being treated in hospital on Saturday, two of them for critical injuries
- The incident, which came on the heels of two mass shootings in California that claimed 18 lives, happened in an area nestled between Beverly Hills and Bel Air
Officers lift police tape for an investigator after an early morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded on Saturday in the Beverly Crest neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Photo: AFP