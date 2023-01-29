Protesters march downtown in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, a day after the release of video footage showing the encounter earlier this month between Tyre Nichols and five Memphis police officers which resulted in Nichols’ beating and subsequent death. Photo: EPA-EFE
Memphis police disbands Scorpion unit that beat to death black motorist Tyre Nichols
- The five disgraced former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes
- Cities nationwide had braced for demonstrations, but the protests around the country were scattered and nonviolent
