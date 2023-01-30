Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump speaks during a press conference in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Death of Tyre Nichols must galvanise efforts to reform police, says Nichols family lawyer
- ‘Shame on us if we don’t use his tragic death to finally get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed,’ Ben Crump told CNN
- Crump said he and the Nichols family had spoken to Joe Biden on Friday and urged him to use Nichols’ death to galvanise support for the act’s passage
