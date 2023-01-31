Huawei was once one of the world’s largest buyers of electronic components and a hugely important part of the supply chain. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei was once one of the world’s largest buyers of electronic components and a hugely important part of the supply chain. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

Biden team weighs fully cutting off Huawei from US suppliers

  • Sales from US firms to the Chinese tech giant have been limited for years, but some officials are pushing for a complete ban, insiders say
  • Biden is under pressure from Republicans controlling the House to continue squeezing Beijing, particularly to limit the country’s technological advances

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:34am, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei was once one of the world’s largest buyers of electronic components and a hugely important part of the supply chain. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei was once one of the world’s largest buyers of electronic components and a hugely important part of the supply chain. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE