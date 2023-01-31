A worker holds a swab at a CDC Covid-19 variant testing site at Los Angeles International Airport on January 9. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden to end US Covid-19 emergencies in May
- The expiry of both national emergency and public health emergency declarations will be part of a move to treat the coronavirus as an endemic threat
- It will shift the development of vaccines and treatments away from the direct management of the federal government, and could see the costs of jabs skyrocket
A worker holds a swab at a CDC Covid-19 variant testing site at Los Angeles International Airport on January 9. Photo: Bloomberg