A rare fragment of a dodo femur bone is displayed next to an image of the extinct bird at Christie’s auction house premises in London in March 2013. Photo: AP
Bring back the dodo? Ambitious plan draws both investors and critics
- Colossal Biosciences, the company that wants to revive the woolly mammoth, has now set its sights on the flightless bird that went extinct in 1681
- Scientists are planning to study the dodo’s closest living relative, the Nicobar pigeon, and could eventually tweak its cells in a quest to produce dodo eggs
A rare fragment of a dodo femur bone is displayed next to an image of the extinct bird at Christie’s auction house premises in London in March 2013. Photo: AP