Soldiers from the Indian and US armies carry their respective flags during a break in an Indo-US joint exercise in Tapovan, in the Indian state of Uttarakhand in November 2022. Photo: AP
US and India deepen defence and tech ties, as Biden team eyes China, Russia

  • The US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies fits into Washington’s bid to boost military, tech and supply chain links with partner countries
  • One area of interest for India would be domestically producing General Electric Co jet engines, which it uses in its combat aircraft

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:57am, 1 Feb, 2023

