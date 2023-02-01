Packets of drugs tested for contaminants. British Columbia has decriminalised the possession of small amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and opioids like heroin, fentanyl and morphine. Phot
Canada’s British Columbia decriminalises hard drugs in bold test to fight overdose crisis
- British Columbia launches three-year pilot project to address a drug overdose crisis that has killed thousands
- Government hopes to tackle the drug issue as a health problem rather than through the criminal justice system
