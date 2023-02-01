Andrea Riseborough. ‘To Leslie’ is about a Texas mother who won the lottery but squandered her fortune and descended into alcoholism. File photo; TNS
Academy will not disqualify surprise ‘To Leslie’ Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough
- Andrea Riseborough will keep her controversial Oscar nomination for ‘To Leslie’
- The British star’s best actress nomination sent shock waves through the industry
Andrea Riseborough. ‘To Leslie’ is about a Texas mother who won the lottery but squandered her fortune and descended into alcoholism. File photo; TNS