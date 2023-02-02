US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy responds to a question from the media following a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden meets top Republican Kevin McCarthy on US debt ceiling, but no deal reached
- The US House Speaker says he sees where he and the president can find ‘common ground’, amid a stand-off on raising the government’s borrowing limit
- The talks are the first test of how the two leaders will work together, and could be just the start of months of wrangling as the country heads towards default
