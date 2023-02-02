Yelp’ said the company is aggressive when it comes to taking down unreliable reviews, including those that contain hate speech. Photo: AP
In US, Yelp sees sharp increase in racist anti-Asian business reviews
- In 2021, Yelp proactively removed only nine posts that included anti-Asian hate. In 2022, it removed 475
- Yelp began tracking racial hate speech on its platform after Covid-19 was first identified in China
