Yelp’ said the company is aggressive when it comes to taking down unreliable reviews, including those that contain hate speech. Photo: AP
Racism and prejudice
World /  United States & Canada

In US, Yelp sees sharp increase in racist anti-Asian business reviews

  • In 2021, Yelp proactively removed only nine posts that included anti-Asian hate. In 2022, it removed 475
  • Yelp began tracking racial hate speech on its platform after Covid-19 was first identified in China

Associated Press
Updated: 12:30pm, 2 Feb, 2023

