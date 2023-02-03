Canada approved doctor-assisted suicide for the terminally ill in 2016. This was expanded in 2021 to include adults with serious and chronic physical conditions that were not life-threatening. Photo: EPA-EFE
Canada seeks to delay euthanasia for mentally ill
- Justice Minister David Lametti has asked for a 1-year pause to study the risks of providing medical assistance in dying to mentally ill individuals
- The move comes amid concerns that people are asking for assisted suicide not because of poor health, but due to poverty, lack of housing or extreme loneliness
Canada approved doctor-assisted suicide for the terminally ill in 2016. This was expanded in 2021 to include adults with serious and chronic physical conditions that were not life-threatening. Photo: EPA-EFE