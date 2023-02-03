US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry delivers a speech in Davos in January. Photo: TNS
House Republicans investigate Biden climate envoy John Kerry over China dealings
- Kerry is accused of downplaying China’s human rights abuses and antagonism against the US, in letter demanding information on his office’s actions and spending
- House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, who wrote the letter, says Kerry has ignored previous requests
