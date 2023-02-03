Workers in protective suits stand near a container ship docked at a port in Qingdao in China’s Shandong Province in March 2020. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
US temporarily extends tariff relief on Chinese medical goods
- These exclusions – which stem from the US battle against the Covid-19 pandemic – cover 81 medical-care products
- Items include pump bottles for hand sanitiser, blood pressure monitors, fingertip pulse oximeters, MRI machines and X-ray tables
