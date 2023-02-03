A technician works at a launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. A Chines surveillance balloon has been spotted over several locations, including Montana, which is home to one of a US nuclear missile silo field. Photo: US Air Force via AP
Chinese spy balloon spotted over US, Pentagon says
- The US military says it has been tracking the surveillance device for days, but has not shot it down due to risk of harming people on the ground
- The balloon has been spotted flying over sensitive areas, including Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s nuclear missile silo fields
