A technician works at a launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. A Chines surveillance balloon has been spotted over several locations, including Montana, which is home to one of a US nuclear missile silo field. Photo: US Air Force via AP
Chinese spy balloon spotted over US, Pentagon says

  • The US military says it has been tracking the surveillance device for days, but has not shot it down due to risk of harming people on the ground
  • The balloon has been spotted flying over sensitive areas, including Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s nuclear missile silo fields

Associated Press
Updated: 7:17am, 3 Feb, 2023

