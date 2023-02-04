US Attorney General Merrick Garland (left) with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
US to use money seized from Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev for Ukraine aid

  • US Attorney General Merrick Garland has authorised the first-ever transfer of forfeited Russian assets for use in the war-torn country
  • Malofeyev is considered one of the main sources of funding for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:50pm, 4 Feb, 2023

