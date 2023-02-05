US President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States is “going to take care of” a suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been tracked flying across the US. Photo:Zuma Press Wire / dpa
US President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States is “going to take care of” a suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been tracked flying across the US. Photo:Zuma Press Wire / dpa
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden says US is ‘going to take care of’ Chinese balloon

  • The high-altitude surveillance balloon has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a ‘clear violation’ of US sovereignty
  • The US president did not elaborate on what was planned. China expressed regret that an ‘airship’ used for meteorological purposes had strayed into US airspace

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:31am, 5 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States is “going to take care of” a suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been tracked flying across the US. Photo:Zuma Press Wire / dpa
US President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States is “going to take care of” a suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been tracked flying across the US. Photo:Zuma Press Wire / dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE