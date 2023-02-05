US President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States is “going to take care of” a suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been tracked flying across the US. Photo:Zuma Press Wire / dpa
Joe Biden says US is ‘going to take care of’ Chinese balloon
- The high-altitude surveillance balloon has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a ‘clear violation’ of US sovereignty
- The US president did not elaborate on what was planned. China expressed regret that an ‘airship’ used for meteorological purposes had strayed into US airspace
US President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States is “going to take care of” a suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been tracked flying across the US. Photo:Zuma Press Wire / dpa