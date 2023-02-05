Voters queue outside a polling site in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US on November 3, 2020. Photo: AP
Audio leak reveals Trump campaign planned to spread lie of stolen election
- In a newly released audio recording, Trump campaign staff can be heard planning to ‘fan the flame’ by promoting election fraud claims in Wisconsin
- Trump’s Wisconsin campaign head can be heard saying: ’Comms is going to continue to fan the flame and get the word out about Democrats trying to steal this election’
