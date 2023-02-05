A suspected Chinese spy balloon is seen before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Photo: Travis Huffstetler/Handout via Reuters
Explainer |
What we know and don’t know about the China balloon
- The US says it was a Chinese spy balloon and its presence prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a weekend trip to China
- Beijing insists the balloon was just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is seen before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Photo: Travis Huffstetler/Handout via Reuters