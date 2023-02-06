A cartoon baby blimp of Donald Trump was flown over Parliament Square in the UK during his visit to London in 2018. File photo: AP
Donald Trump Jnr says it would be ‘funny’ if ex-president’s baby balloon was flown over Beijing
- Trump Jnr retweeted photos depicting his father as an angry orange baby in a diaper
- But he shot down the idea of flying the blimp over Beijing in retaliation for the Chinese spy balloon
