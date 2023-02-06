A jet flies by a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, on February 4. Photo: Reuters
US navy divers search for Chinese spy balloon debris as Biden faces pressure to retaliate

  • Divers were expected to haul the airship up in the coming days, potentially giving intelligence analysts crucial insight into Chinese spying capabilities
  • Senators will get a full classified briefing next week as they pile up pressure on Biden to hit back at Beijing with new export controls on sensitive technology

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:45pm, 6 Feb, 2023

