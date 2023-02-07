Abigail Zwerner, a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. is shown inside her classroom. Photo: Family of Abigail Zwerner via AP
6-year-old US boy who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another adult
- He chased and tried to whip other pupils with his belt and once choked another teacher ‘until she couldn’t breathe’, shooting victim Abby Zwerner’s lawyer says
- School officials are said to have been warned repeatedly about the boy’s behaviour and that he had brought a gun to class, but did not call police
