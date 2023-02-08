A geologist points to an area of future exploration from a drill site at the Thacker Pass lithium mine project in Nevada. File photo: The Daily Free Press via AP
Thacker Pass lithium project moves closer to reality after clearing US court hurdle
- A judge’s mixed ruling allows construction to begin and rejects claims that the Lithium Americas’ Nevada project would prove detrimental to the environment
- The proposed mine is a key pillar in President Biden’s efforts to wean US off Chinese supplies of lithium
A geologist points to an area of future exploration from a drill site at the Thacker Pass lithium mine project in Nevada. File photo: The Daily Free Press via AP