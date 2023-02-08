Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday. Photo: US Navy via EPA-EFE
First close-up images of Chinese ‘spy balloon’ revealed as US Navy pulls it from ocean
- Sailors recovered the surveillance device, now a mess of plastic and fabric, in a bid to learn more about its capabilities
- The balloon had landed in the Atlantic after being shot down by a single air-to-air missile from a US Air Force F-22 fighter aircraft
