Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications, takes part in a bell ringing ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York in April 2019. Photo: Reuters
Zoom slashes staff by 15 per cent, CEO Eric Yuan takes 98 per cent pay cut

  • Amid similar lay-offs by tech giants, the chief executive says he is forgoing his bonus, and other members of his leadership team will also take pay cuts
  • The video conferencing platform became a household name during the pandemic, but customers are starting to cut back on spending

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:50am, 8 Feb, 2023

