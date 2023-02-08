The launch of the new Bing marks the start of what Microsoft hopes will be an unprecedented challenge to Google’s two-decade dominance of the search engine market. Photo: AP
The launch of the new Bing marks the start of what Microsoft hopes will be an unprecedented challenge to Google’s two-decade dominance of the search engine market. Photo: AP
Artificial intelligence
World /  United States & Canada

Microsoft’s Bing gets ChatGPT boost in AI search engine war with Google

  • The tech giant is promising a ‘new era’ in the search race by using artificial intelligence to provide ready-made answers instead of just a list of links
  • Google has unveiled plans for Bard, its version of ChatGPT, while China’s Baidu is preparing to put out its own ‘Ernie Bot’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:20am, 8 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The launch of the new Bing marks the start of what Microsoft hopes will be an unprecedented challenge to Google’s two-decade dominance of the search engine market. Photo: AP
The launch of the new Bing marks the start of what Microsoft hopes will be an unprecedented challenge to Google’s two-decade dominance of the search engine market. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE