Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday. Photo: US Navy via AFP
US-China relations
On day ‘spy balloon’ was shot down, China refused call with Pentagon chief, US says

  • The US defence department requested a call between Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe immediately after taking down the surveillance device
  • The two previously met in Cambodia in a bid to ease tensions between Beijing and Washington

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:23am, 8 Feb, 2023

