US congressman Michael McCaul arrives at Trump Tower in New York to meet Donald Trump in November 2016. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
Republican US lawmaker to lead Taiwan trip amid China balloon tensions

  • House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul is planning a bipartisan delegation to show support for the island and as ‘deterrence’ to Beijing
  • He says House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will plan a separate trip to Taiwan either later this year or next year

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:53am, 8 Feb, 2023

