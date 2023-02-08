US congressman Michael McCaul arrives at Trump Tower in New York to meet Donald Trump in November 2016. Photo: Reuters
Republican US lawmaker to lead Taiwan trip amid China balloon tensions
- House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul is planning a bipartisan delegation to show support for the island and as ‘deterrence’ to Beijing
- He says House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will plan a separate trip to Taiwan either later this year or next year
