Emergency workers and medics rescue a woman out of the debris of a collapsed building in Elbistan, Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey. Photo: AP
Natural disasters
Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll nears 8,000 as Chinese rescue team arrives

  • Rescuers in Turkey and Syria battled bitter cold in a race against time to find survivors under buildings
  • Dozens of nations have pledged to help, and search teams as well as relief supplies have begun to arrive

Agencies

Updated: 11:09am, 8 Feb, 2023

