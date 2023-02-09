A Laval city bus is seen crashed into a day care facility in Laval, Quebec, Canada on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
2 children killed after driver ‘deliberately’ rams bus into Canada day care centre

  • The 51-year-old suspect, an public transit employee, has been arrested for homicide and dangerous driving
  • 6 other kids were injured during the incident near Montreal, which saw children trapped under the vehicle

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:57am, 9 Feb, 2023

