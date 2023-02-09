The Google logo is seen at a store in New York in November 2021. Photo: Reuters
Google’s ChatGPT rival Bard gives wrong answer in ad, sending shares diving
- A sell-off of Alphabet Inc shares knocked US$100 billion in market value from Google’s parent company on the day of a launch event for the new search bot
- A clip shows Bard wrongly suggesting that the James Webb Space Telescope was used to take the very first pictures of a planet outside the Earth’s solar system
