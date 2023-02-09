Alex Murdaugh flatly rejected claims he shot to death his wife Maggie and their youngest child Paul in 2021. File photo: AP
Lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial captivates America

  • Alex Murdaugh, a powerful South Carolina lawyer, is on trial for the murder of his wife and youngest son
  • Prosecutors also allege Murdaugh stole exorbitant amounts of money from his law firm to fund his high-flying lifestyle

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:42pm, 9 Feb, 2023

