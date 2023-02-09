Alex Murdaugh flatly rejected claims he shot to death his wife Maggie and their youngest child Paul in 2021. File photo: AP
Lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial captivates America
- Alex Murdaugh, a powerful South Carolina lawyer, is on trial for the murder of his wife and youngest son
- Prosecutors also allege Murdaugh stole exorbitant amounts of money from his law firm to fund his high-flying lifestyle
