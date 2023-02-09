The US says the alleged Chinese spy balloon was part of a broader People’s Liberation Army intelligence-gathering effort. Photo: Reuters
China’s balloon was capable of spying on communications, US says
- U-2 spy planes that flew past the balloon revealed surveillance equipment that was inconsistent with Beijing’s claim it was a weather device
- Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon acted to limit what the balloon could learn about US nuclear capabilities
