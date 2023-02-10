Burt Bacharach performs with the BBC Concert Orchestra in October 2008. Photo: TNS
Burt Bacharach, legendary pop song writer, dead at 94
- The US composer behind ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ and ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head’ worked with stars like Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin and Tom Jones
- Bacharach, who died of natural causes, was known for romantic and melancholic ballads crossing the border between jazz and pop
Burt Bacharach performs with the BBC Concert Orchestra in October 2008. Photo: TNS