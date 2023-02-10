Burt Bacharach performs with the BBC Concert Orchestra in October 2008. Photo: TNS
Burt Bacharach performs with the BBC Concert Orchestra in October 2008. Photo: TNS
Music
World /  United States & Canada

Burt Bacharach, legendary pop song writer, dead at 94

  • The US composer behind ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ and ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head’ worked with stars like Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin and Tom Jones
  • Bacharach, who died of natural causes, was known for romantic and melancholic ballads crossing the border between jazz and pop

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:19am, 10 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Burt Bacharach performs with the BBC Concert Orchestra in October 2008. Photo: TNS
Burt Bacharach performs with the BBC Concert Orchestra in October 2008. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE