SpaceX test-fires the massive engines on the most powerful rocket ever built at a base in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: SpaceX via AFP.
SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial engine test
- Nasa hopes the spacecraft will ferry astronauts to the moon in a few years, while SpaceX boss Elon Musk has his sights set on Mars
- Standing 120 metres tall, Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built
