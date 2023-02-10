SpaceX test-fires the massive engines on the most powerful rocket ever built at a base in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: SpaceX via AFP.
SpaceX test-fires the massive engines on the most powerful rocket ever built at a base in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: SpaceX via AFP.
United States
World /  United States & Canada

SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial engine test

  • Nasa hopes the spacecraft will ferry astronauts to the moon in a few years, while SpaceX boss Elon Musk has his sights set on Mars
  • Standing 120 metres tall, Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:06am, 10 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
SpaceX test-fires the massive engines on the most powerful rocket ever built at a base in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: SpaceX via AFP.
SpaceX test-fires the massive engines on the most powerful rocket ever built at a base in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: SpaceX via AFP.
READ FULL ARTICLE