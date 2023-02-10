Viktoria Nasyrova has been convicted of the attempted murder of Olga Tsvyk. Photo: Facebook
Woman convicted of attempted murder in poison cheesecake identity theft bid
- Russian-born New Yorker, Viktoria Nasyrova, was found guilty of trying to kill Ukrainian Olga Tsvyk with cake laced with a powerful sedative
- The women look alike and Nasyrova hoped to impersonate Tsvyk after killing her, the district attorney said
