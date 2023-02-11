Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is seen in November 2022. He has now wrested control of the district that serves Walt Disney World, in what critics say is retaliation for the company’s objection to his “Don’t Say Gay” law. Photo: AFP/Getty Images via TNS
Florida Governor DeSantis to run Disney’s district after company opposed his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ policy, in alleged ‘retaliation’
- Disney opposed Ron DeSantis’ policy banning education about sexual orientation and gender identity to under-nines
- DeSantis will now appoint a board to control the district in which Florida’s Disney World is based; it had been run by the company
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is seen in November 2022. He has now wrested control of the district that serves Walt Disney World, in what critics say is retaliation for the company’s objection to his “Don’t Say Gay” law. Photo: AFP/Getty Images via TNS