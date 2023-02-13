Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, US on February 5. Photo: US Navy via AP
White House: downed objects ‘did not closely resemble’ Chinese balloon
- The statement came in response to queries about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s comment that US officials believed the objects were balloons
- Schumer said he got his information from National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and the Chinese government has been humiliated by the events
Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, US on February 5. Photo: US Navy via AP