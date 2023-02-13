A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, US on Sunday. Photo: Florida Today via AP
SpaceX sends up eighth Starlink satellite mission from Cape Canaveral
- It was the 74th Starlink launch overall since the first operational deployment of the internet satellites in 2019
- Also on Sunday, the names of two Saudi astronauts headed for a short stay on the International Space Station were announced
