A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, US on Sunday. Photo: Florida Today via AP
SpaceX sends up eighth Starlink satellite mission from Cape Canaveral

  • It was the 74th Starlink launch overall since the first operational deployment of the internet satellites in 2019
  • Also on Sunday, the names of two Saudi astronauts headed for a short stay on the International Space Station were announced

Updated: 5:36am, 13 Feb, 2023

