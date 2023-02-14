A person in a dinosaur costume walks over to the flying saucer outside the Little A’Le’Inn during the Alienstock festival in Rachel, Nevada, in September 2019. Photo: TNS
Do US ‘object’ shootdowns herald the end of UFO sightings?
- The US task force on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena hasn’t been able to completely explain strange sightings, but the recent encounters may hold some answers
- Several unknown aerial objects were spotted and shot down after radar systems were adjusted to take note of smaller, slower objects, like the Chinese balloon
