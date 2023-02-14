The US Treasury Department building. Photo: Getty
US Treasury whistle-blowers enticed by 30 per cent payments, boosted by new law after Russia invaded Ukraine
- Under a law enacted on December 29, tipsters can report violations of economic sanctions and reap as much as 30 per cent of money collected by the government
- Informants are providing information on a variety of misdeeds, including how banks secretly help Russian President Vladimir Putin conduct his war in Ukraine
