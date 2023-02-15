US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley attends a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
1st US missile fired at unidentified object over Lake Huron missed target, general says
- A 2nd missile had to be launched to take down the aerial object, raising questions about the risk created by such strikes
- The initial shot ‘landed harmlessly’ in the water; US General Mark Milley says the military went to great lengths to make sure civilians were not in danger
