Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announces her run for 2024 US presidential election in a video posted on social media on Tuesday. Photo: Nikki Haley/Instagram via Reuters
Nikki Haley launches run for US president, challenging Donald Trump

  • A ‘proud daughter of Indian immigrants’, she is not black, not white, but ‘different’, the Republican politician says in her announcement video
  • Haley vowed to be tough with America’s rivals, saying that ‘when you kick back’ at bullies, it ‘hurts them more if you’re wearing heels’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:31am, 15 Feb, 2023

