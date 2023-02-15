Cleanup is moving quickly after a train carrying toxic materials derailed in Ohio 11 days ago. Photo: AP
Ohio toxic train derailment: how worried should people be?

  • Environmental and health concerns grow in rural Ohio after February 3 derailment of train cars containing hazardous material
  • One of the chemicals on the train was vinyl chloride, which is highly flammable and carcinogenic, especially through inhalation

Associated Press
Updated: 11:15am, 15 Feb, 2023

Cleanup is moving quickly after a train carrying toxic materials derailed in Ohio 11 days ago. Photo: AP
