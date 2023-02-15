A Missouri judge overturned the conviction of Lamar Johnson, a man who has served nearly 28 years for a killing he has always said he did not commit. Photo: AP
US man released after nearly 30 years of wrongful imprisonment
- Lamar Johnson, 50, was convicted of shooting a man to death in a dispute over drug money in 1994 – he said he was with his girlfriend several miles away
- His release centred on a witness who recanted his testimony after claiming he was coerced and a prison inmate’s confession that he carried out the shooting
