A Missouri judge overturned the conviction of Lamar Johnson, a man who has served nearly 28 years for a killing he has always said he did not commit. Photo: AP
United States
US man released after nearly 30 years of wrongful imprisonment

  • Lamar Johnson, 50, was convicted of shooting a man to death in a dispute over drug money in 1994 – he said he was with his girlfriend several miles away
  • His release centred on a witness who recanted his testimony after claiming he was coerced and a prison inmate’s confession that he carried out the shooting

Associated Press
Updated: 6:24pm, 15 Feb, 2023

