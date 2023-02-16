US President Joe Biden speaks at a conference in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden may give speech on Chinese balloon, unidentified objects before Poland trip
- The president has made few public comments about the objects shot down by US fighter jets, leaving the American public with a host of questions
- The US intelligence community is considering the possibility that the three of the objects were tied to a commercial or otherwise benign purpose
